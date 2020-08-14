CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy committed to development of Rayachoti: Government Whip Srikanth Reddy

Kadapa: Government Chief Whip G Srikant Reddy has said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to all round development of Rayachoti constituency. Speaking after inaugurating Chennamukkapalli-2 Village Secretariat along with District Collector Ch Harikiran, MLC Jakia Khanam in Rayachoti here on Friday, he recalled that during electioneering, the Chief Minister had promised the Rayachoti people that he will ensure development of agriculture in the constituency .

As per his assurance foundation was laid for Rs 2,000 crore irrigation works by the Chief Minister, he said and added the government has issued administrative sanction for construction of park at Rs 47 lakh, Degree College, Out Door stadium and tenders will be called soon for the proposed works. District Collector Ch Harikiran said that compared to other constituencies, Villege Secretariat building was completed fast in Rayachoti and Mydukuru constituencies. He said that as per the norms, 544 services would be provided in Village Secretariat.

Earlier, Government Chief Whip and District Collector, MLC Jakia Khanam have laid foundation for the construction of a five storied Westren Rajagopuram of Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple at Rs 1.58 crore, later they unveiled the statue of Nethaji Subash Chandra Bose in Rayachoti town. District Tourism Officer Rajasekhar Reddy, Commissioner Rambabu and others were present.

