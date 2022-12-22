CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy committed to provide education & health: Dy CM K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: 'Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strong determination for ensuring education to all poor students in the State with a commitment to develop them in all fronts. Providing tablets for the poor students studying 8th class both in government and aided schools would be an exceptional scheme, which no other government has introduced such innovative one,' lauded Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy.

On the occasion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, tablets were distributed to students at a programme was organised at BS Kannan High School here on Wednesday.

Addressing the students, the Deputy CM enlisted the achievements of the YSRCP government during the last three years in various sectors.

Reiterating that education would play the most crucial role in fixing life priorities, he asserted that the CM has decided to provide quality education to all poor students through different schemes like Jagananna Amma Vodi, Jagananna Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Devena, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and others. Like an uncle to students, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving 5.18 tablets to 4.59 lakh students and 59,176 teachers with an out lay of Rs 1,466 crore, he added.

District Collector M Harinarayanan, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, ZP chairman G Srinivasulu, Chittoor Mayor B Amuda, District Education Officer Vijayendra Rao and others spoke on the occasion.