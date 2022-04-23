CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy committed to uplift all weaker sections

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister and Commerce Minister K Narayana Swamy on Saturday stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced Sachivalayam system to ensure Grama Swaraj, the dream of Mahatma Gandhi, in the state.

Addressing a public meeting held at MPDO office in Karvetinagar mandal of GD Nellore Constituency, he reiterated that Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to uplift SC,ST,BC, OBC and Minorities politically and financially besides striving for women empowerment.

Stating that the fruits of all welfare schemes were being enjoyed by the eligible beneficiaries through Sachivalayam concept, he said under Sunna Vaddi scheme over Rs 1,261 crore credited into the accounts of 9.76 lakhs self-help groups in the state.

Nowhere in the country such an women based welfare scheme has been introduced by any Chief Minister except Jagan, he hailed. Later, he presented Seva Mitra and Seva Ratna awards for volunteers in Karvetinagar and performed Palabhishekam to Jagan's portrait. He also handed over Rs 1.82 crore cheque pertaining to 1,049 SHGs of Karvetinagar mandal towards Sunna Vaddi scheme.