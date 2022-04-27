CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to give strategy direction to party leaders

Vijayawada: Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to insist that the party leaders, including ministers and MLAs, to take the message of welfare schemes being implemented by the government to the people through the door-to-door campaign. During the Spandana video conference on Tuesday, he stressed the need for physical presence of collectors and officials at developmental works at field level to win confidence of people.

The similar message is expected to be conveyed to party leaders by the Chief Minister at the meeting of party leaders, including ministers, district presidents and regional coordinators conveyed by him on Wednesday, April 27, at 3 pm at his camp office in Tadepalli.

At the time of appointing district presidents and regional coordinators, the Chief Minister gave a hint on intensifying the campaign at ground level.

As the Opposition is targetting the ruling party at every corner, the Chief Minister is determined to counter opposition parties, mainly TDP and Jana Sena, and take the message of welfare schemes being implemented by the government aggressively into the people. The Chief Minister has recently raised the pitch in this direction, by coming down heavily on the TDP and a section of media for opposing welfare schemes of his government. The proposed meeting on Wednesday seems to be election-centric and the party president may issue some directions to party leaders on strengthening the party at ground level. As party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has made it clear that there will be no tie up with any party in the coming elections, the YSRCP seems to be preparing ground from now itself to face the 2024 elections by strengthening the party at grass-root levels.