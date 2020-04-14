CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moots Janata Bazaars for better prices to farmers

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that YSR Janata Bazaars would be set up throughout the state in a year to give better price to the farmers.

Referring to the government purchasing banana from farmers, he said that the banana is being sent to the village level Rythu Bazaars. The coronavirus pandemic led to the idea of YSR Janata Bazaars, he said.

During a video conference with ditrict collectors and SPs on Tuesday, the Chief Minsiter said district collectors should take initiative to make the aqua product processing plants work efficiently. The price of the aqua products should be stabilised by issuing an ordinance on seed and feed.

He stressed on the hygienic conditions in the villages. The officials should take initiative to keep the surroundings clean and green in villages and cities which should be a regular process.

The district collectors should also concentrate on stability of prices of essential commodities by displaying the price of the commodities.

If anybody sells more than prescribed rate of the commodities they should be booked, he said. HE instructed the officials to prepare ryot bharosa programme by May 15. "If any farmer is left out tell him to apply again through village secretariats.