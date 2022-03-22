CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promises agriculture college in Vinukonda soon

Guntur: Responding to a question raised by MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured that the government will set up agriculture college in Vinukonda very soon.

According to sources at Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University at Lam village in Guntur, in order to set up agriculture college, the government will pass Bill in the State Assembly and issue orders. Based on that, Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University will issue a notification to set up the agriculture college.

The applicants should fulfill the norms to get permission to set up the agriculture college. At least 100 acres of land is required and administrative building has to be constructed. They must fulfill other norms including good faculty, labs and research labs. Then only, permission will be granted to set up the agriculture college. It will take some more time.

At present, there are five government agriculture colleges and seven private agriculture colleges affiliated to Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University. Students have to do research in agriculture in the colleges.

Acquiring one hundred acres of land useful for agriculture in rural areas is also costly which requires several crores of rupees.