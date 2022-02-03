CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctions Rs 13 cr for Antarvedi temple

Kakinada: BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had sanctioned Rs 13 crore for the renovation of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi.

The Minister along with District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran and District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu visited the temple and performed puja on Thursday. Later, he reviewed the arrangements for the celestial wedding of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Antarvedi, which will be held from February 8 to 17. He instructed the officials that large number of devotees would flock to the celestial wedding to be held on February 11 at 12.35 am. The officials were told to make strict security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents during that time.

Collector Hari Kiran directed the officials to conduct the festival in a prestigious manner. Stating that programmes will commence from Ratha Saptami on February 8, he told the officials to take measures to prevent drowning of devotees while taking bath in the sea.

He directed the fisheries department officials to take appropriate measures to provide boats and swimmers as required.

The Collector told the police officials to make bandobast arrangements at sea ghats. The police personnel were told to take measures to avoid stampede during Chariot festival to be held on February 12. He requested the pilgrims to follow Covid019 norms on all days of the festival.

SP Ravindranath Babu stated that security forces are being arranged to prevent riots or violent incidents and to enable a peaceful atmosphere during the celestial wedding of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. CCTV cameras will be set up at strategic places, he added.