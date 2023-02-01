CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy showcases advantages of investing in Andhra Pradesh

New DelhiChief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy showcased 'Advantage Andhra Pradesh' and appealed to the investors to visit the state and see for themselves as to why they should opt to invest in the state which is rich with natural resources.

Speaking to the industry representatives on why Andhra Pradesh is the best destination for business, Jagan said it is one of the fastest growing states in the country with 11.43 per cent growth rate in terms of GSDP. He said they can have a feel of the advantages when they would join him in the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4. The Chief Minister said, "We have the second largest coastline in the country with six operating ports and building four more."

We have six airports connecting the country and AP will have three industrial corridors out of 11 in the country covering 80% of the districts." "The state's growth rate was 11.43 % which was the highest in the country so far. Consistently for three years, Andhra Pradesh ranked No 1 in 'Ease of Doing Business' which speaks volumes about how proactive we are," he said. The CM further said, AP got the 'Outstanding Contribution Award', 'Port-Level Infra Projects Award', 'Best State for Energy Infra and Development', and top achiever in Logistic Ease Award, which is for the year 2022. He said in the state, projects are approved through single-window clearance in 21 days and it has abundant solar and wind energy projects.