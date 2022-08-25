CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to credit Rs 193 cr to weavers today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit Rs 193.31 crore into the accounts of 80,546 weavers under YSR Netanna Nestham scheme at a programme to be held at Pedana in Krishna district on Thrusday.

The state government spent Rs 2,049.2 crore so far, including under Netanna Nestham (Rs 776.13 crore), weavers pension (Rs 879.8 crore) and Apco payments (Rs 393.3 crore), for the benefit of weavers.

The state government has been providing financial assistance of Rs 24,000 for every weaver family having own loom. With the initiative of state government, the income of weavers has increased from Rs 4,680 to Rs 15,000, said a press statement from Chief Minister's Office.

In addition giving priority to handloom sector, the state government has been providing online marketing facilities for Apco handlooms by entering into tie up with e commerce agencies, including Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Cocoop, Loomfolks, Mirraw and Paytm.

Krishna district plays a key role in protecting the ancient tradition and culture of handloom sector.

The weavers in several villages of Krishna district are improving their skills as per the market demand and producing handloom clothes to suit the taste of customers.

As per the government records, 5,192 looms and 18,027 weavers were present in the district. In Pedana alone, 5,800 weavers were present.

Thirty-seven handloom cooperative societies were present in Krishna district, including at Machilipatnam, Pedana, Kappaladoddi, Akulamannadu, Polavaram, Rayavaram, Mallavole, Chinnapuram, challapalli, Sivaramadurgapuram, puritigadda, Ghantasala, Kaza, Gannavaram, Mustabada, Gudivada, Kanimerla and Uppuluru villages.