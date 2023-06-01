CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to disburse Rythu Bharosa today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit first phase YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Yojana amount into the accounts of farmers for the consecutive fifth year at Pathikonda in Kurnool district on Thursday, June 1.

As part of the programme, he will distribute Rs 3,923.21 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa and PM Kisan for the first tranche of this year to 52,30,939 farmers. With this, each farmer will get Rs 5,500 and another Rs 2,000 under PM Kisan Yojana will also be credited into the accounts of farmers as soon as the funds are released.

It may be noted that the state government has been extending an assistance of Rs 13,500 every year with first instalment of Rs 7,500 in May at the time of kharif sowing season, second instalment of Rs 4,000 in October during kharif harvesting season and third instalment of Rs 2,000 in January or February.

With the present distribution of Rs 3,923 crore under Rythu bharosa the state government has disbursed Rs 30,985 crore so far in the last four years to farmers.