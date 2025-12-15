Jio Rolls Out ‘Happy New Year 2026’ Plans with Unlimited 5G, OTT Bundles and Gemini Pro Access

With the countdown to 2026 underway, Reliance Jio has introduced a new set of prepaid recharge options under its “Happy New Year 2026” banner. Aimed at rewarding subscribers during the festive transition into the new year, these plans combine high-speed data, voice benefits, entertainment subscriptions, and artificial intelligence tools. The special plans are now available for prepaid users across India.

Jio has unveiled three distinct Happy New Year plans, each catering to different usage patterns and budgets. From a premium annual recharge to a low-cost entertainment-focused pack, the new offerings are designed to appeal to both heavy data users and casual subscribers.

The flagship option in the lineup is the Hero Annual Recharge, priced at Rs 3,599. This plan comes with a validity of 365 days and includes unlimited 5G data, a daily quota of 2.5GB high-speed data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. What sets this plan apart is the bundled 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription, which is valued at Rs 35,100. The Gemini Pro plan provides access to Google’s AI-powered tools along with 2TB of cloud storage, making it a notable addition for users interested in productivity and AI-driven features.

For users looking for a shorter-term but content-rich option, Jio has introduced the Super Celebration Monthly Plan at Rs 500. Valid for 28 days, this plan offers unlimited 5G data, 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS daily. The key attraction here is the bundled OTT access, which delivers monthly entertainment benefits worth Rs 500. Subscribers can enjoy platforms such as YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, Amazon PVME, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kancha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, FanCode, and Hoichoi. Like the annual plan, this monthly recharge also includes the same 18-month Gemini Pro subscription.

At the more affordable end, Jio has introduced the Flexi Pack, priced at Rs 103. This plan offers a total of 5GB data with a 28-day validity. While it does not include unlimited 5G, it allows users to choose one entertainment bundle based on personal preferences. Options include a Hindi Pack with JioHotstar, Zee5, and Sony LIV; an International Pack featuring JioHotstar, FanCode, Lionsgate, and Discovery+; and a Regional Pack that includes JioHotstar, Sun NXT, Kancha Lanka, and Hoichoi. This flexible approach allows subscribers to customise their entertainment experience according to language and genre interests.

With these Happy New Year 2026 plans, Jio is positioning itself strongly at the intersection of connectivity, entertainment, and artificial intelligence. The inclusion of Gemini Pro, in particular, highlights the growing role of AI services in mainstream mobile plans, offering added value beyond traditional data and calling benefits.