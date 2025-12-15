Sony Bravia 4K TVs See Rare Holiday Discounts on Amazon, Prices Begin at Rs 38,490

As the holiday season gathers momentum, online retailers are rolling out deals across categories, and televisions are emerging as a major focus. With Christmas movies, series marathons and family entertainment moving to the living room, many buyers are considering an upgrade to a larger screen. This festive period is also proving to be a rare opportunity for those eyeing Sony Bravia 4K TVs, which are now available at significantly reduced prices on Amazon and select partner retailers.

Sony televisions are traditionally known for limited discounts, even during major sales. That makes the current holiday pricing particularly noteworthy. Across multiple screen sizes, Sony Bravia 4K models are now available at prices that are more competitive than usual, while still retaining the brand’s reputation for premium picture tuning and reliable performance.

At the entry level, the 43-inch Sony BRAVIA 2 M2 Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV is listed on Amazon at Rs 38,490, down from its MRP of Rs 59,900. Buyers can further reduce the cost through bank offers of up to Rs 5,000 on select cards, including IDFC First, Yes Bank and Bank of Baroda. Offline retailer Vijay Sales is offering the same model at Rs 38,290, along with an additional Rs 3,000 instant discount on HDFC and ICICI cards, bringing the effective price down even further.

In this price bracket, Sony’s 43-inch 4K TV appeals to buyers who prioritise display quality over aggressive pricing. While competitors such as Xiaomi, TCL and even LG offer 43-inch 4K models between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000, Sony continues to focus on colour accuracy, contrast handling and overall clarity. The balanced audio output also enhances everyday viewing without the immediate need for external speakers.

For those seeking a larger display, the 55-inch Sony BRAVIA 2 M2 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV is another option. On Amazon, it is currently priced at Rs 57,990, with an additional Rs 1,500 discount available on HDFC bank cards. Vijay Sales lists the same model at Rs 62,590 but offers bank discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on IDFC First, ICICI and HDFC cards, effectively bringing the price below Rs 60,000.

Buyers targeting the mid-size segment can also consider the 50-inch Sony BRAVIA 2 M2 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV. It is listed on Amazon at Rs 51,990, and applicable bank offers can bring the final price close to the Rs 50,000 mark. For a 50-inch Sony panel, this pricing is considered relatively competitive in the current market.

All the Sony Bravia models mentioned support major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Sony Liv, Jio Hotstar and Apple TV+. They also come with a one-year brand warranty and standard installation, as per the listings.

For comparison shoppers, Samsung remains a strong alternative. Amazon is currently selling the 55-inch Samsung Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV at Rs 47,990, creating a price gap of around Rs 10,000 compared to Sony’s 55-inch model. While Samsung offers better affordability, Sony continues to command a premium for its refined display tuning and overall viewing experience. Buyers with tighter budgets may lean towards Samsung, but those seeking superior picture quality may find Sony’s holiday deals worth the extra spend.