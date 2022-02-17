CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Akshaya Patra cooking unit tomorrow

Guntur: District in-charge Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for Akshaya Patra's modern cooking unit, which is being set up at Atmakuru in Guntur district. This unit will be inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on February 18.

Along with MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, the in-charge Minister visited International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON)'s Akshaya Patra modern cooking unit here on Wednesday. He inspected cooking unit, cooking room, utensils to be used for cooking food for 'Gorumudda' scheme for the children studying in government schools on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Ranganadha Raju instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements to make CM's visit a grand success.

Later speaking to the media, the in-charge Minister said that ISKCON international has come forward to implement the Gorumudda scheme and nutritious food will be supplied to school children with egg. Replying to a question, he said both the State and Central governments will bear this expenditure.

Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez, MLCs Lella Appi Reddy, Murugu Hanumantha Rao were among those, who accompanied the in-charge Minister.