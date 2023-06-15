CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate mobile towers today

Parvathipuram: The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be inaugurating mobile towers set up in tribal and hilly areas in the district on Thursday through video conference. District administration made all arrangements at Silabai of Gummalakshmipuram mandal and Kuntambadevalasa of Pachipenta mandal.

The towers have been sanctioned by the Ministry of communications, Government of India under Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) and Left Wing Extremism area Development Schemes.

As many as 191 towers were sanctioned to the district of which 73 were allotted to BSNL, 36 to Airtel and 81 to Jio. Off the towers 7 will be set up in Jiyyammavalasa mandal, 23 in Komarada, 56 in Gummalakshmi Puram, 33 in Kurupam, 20 in Pachipenta, 19 in Saluru, 27 in Seethampeta, 4 in Makkuva and one each in Bhamini and Parvathipuram mandal.