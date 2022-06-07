CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Dr YSR Yantra Seva Scheme in Guntur today

Tadepalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will unveil Dr YSR Yantra Seva Scheme in Guntur city on Tuesday by flagging off the tractors and harvesters which will be handed over to the farmers' groups under the name of Dr YSR Yantra Seva Centres which are also called custom hiring centres located at the Ryot Bharosa Kendras. The farmers could hire these tractors and harvesters from these centres at nominal cost. The Chief Minister would flag off 3,800 tractors and 320 combined harvesters and at the same time 5,262 farmers' groups would be given subsidy of Rs 175.61 crore which would be directly deposited into their accounts.

The YSR Yantra Seva Scheme is aimed at providing the modern machinery to the farmers at a nominal rent to make agriculture profitable.

The government is establishing 10,750 YSR Yantra Seva centres across the State at a cost of Rs 2,106 crore with the machines each costing Rs 15 lakh. The government is also setting up 1,615 similar centres with combined harvesters each costing Rs 25 lakh in 20 districts which cultivate paddy.

These centres would be run by farmers groups which are given 40 per cent subsidy in the cost of these machines. The APCOB and the DCCBs are providing the 50 per cent loan amount at reduced interest. The State government allocated Rs 808 crore as subsidy.

Collector M Venugopala Reddy reviewed arrangements for tractors, harvesters distribution at Mirchi Yard by CM Meanwhile, Guntur district collector M Venugopala Reddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy reviewed arrangements for the Chief Minister's programme on Mondday. They inspected the tractors and harvesters were ready for distribution at Guntur Mirchi and the venue of public meeting.

Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez, Guntur West MLA Maddali Girishara Rao, GDCC Bank chairman Rathamsetty Ramanjaneyulu, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, GMC commissioner Krithi Chekuri and M Venugopala Reddy gave necessary instructions to the officials. Guntur RDO N Prabhakara Reddy, officials of various government departments were present.