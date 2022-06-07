CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Haritha Nagaralu project today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be formally launching the Jagananna Harita Nagaralu (Green Cities) at Kondaveedu village in Yadlapadu mandal of Palnadu districtm on Tuesday.

Chief Minister on May 9 this year directed officials to ensure greening and beautification of central medians and road side in urban areas for pleasant atmosphere. To make this a reality, AP Greening & Beautification Corporation (APG&BC) has developed ULB-wise type designs under the guidance of special chief secretary, municipal administration and urban development, taking into consideration different factors like typology of central median, climatic conditions, type of soil, water resources, social structure, availability of plants.

Accordingly, APG&BC has decided 19 varieties of plants, 21 varieties of shrub plants for central median, 14 varieties of plants for avenue (road side). Thus, a total of 54 plants which are scientifically decided are going to be planted under this programme.

Workshops were conducted with commissioners /MCs of 45 ULBs and greening and beautification action plans ULB-wise were prepared and estimated costs are arrived.

Forty-five ULBs with 2,04,20,981 (2011 Census) population were considered in the first phase with a total outlay of Rs.78.84 crore. Of these general funds of ULBs account for Rs 45.26 crore, 15th Financial Commission funds of Rs.28.84 crore and CSR funds Rs 7.73 crore. A total of 224 km length of central median plantation and shrubs and 1,276.46 km length of avenue plantation will be provided under this programme.

Similarly, a total of 14,78,532 sqm green cover from central median plantation and 1,62,99,392 sqm green cover from avenue plants will be provided to the residents of 45ULBs. Thus 'Jagananna Haritha Nagaralu' will provide 0.87 sqm per capita green cover in these ULBs. Green City Challenge is thrown to these 45 ULBs for the efficient execution and sustainability of Haritha Nagaralu programme. Top 10 ULBs will be awarded prize money of Rs 10 crore.

Fifteen Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) have been identified for monitoring the programme efficiency of 'Jagananna Haritha Nagaralu' and independent evaluation on defined frequency will be done for the involvement of community, ward secretariates, resident welfare societies, self-help groups, NGOs, interested groups, etc.,

This will ensure the sustainability of greening and beautification in ULBs.