CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Vidya Deevana at Bapatla on Aug 11

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Jagananna Vidya Deevena on August 11 at Bapatla. He will credit the amount to the accounts of beneficiaries in a programme to be held on Bapatla Engineering College premises.

The Chief Minister's tour programme coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghuram, minister Merugu Nagarjuna, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, collector Vijayakrishnan and SP Vakul Jindal inspected venue of the meeting and helipad.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Nagarjuna appealed to people to make success the Jagananna Vidya Deevana programme as the state government has been implementing welfare schemes despite financial crisis.

Later, the district collector conducted a review with officials at his office over speedy completion of arrangements.