CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to open Vanijya Utsav on September 21

Amaravati: To improve export opportunities and increase production, the state government will conduct Vanijya Utsav 2021 at SS convention hall in Vijayawada on September 21 and 22, according to minister for industry and trade M Goutham Reddy. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the two-day programme. The programme will be organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav of the Central government.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, the minister said that the state's contribution towards industry and exports stands at 4 per cent at present and a target was set to increase it by 10 per cent by 2030.

He said as part of the programme, the Indian missions abroad, foreign missions in India will be invited along with export promotion councils like APEDA and MPEDA. A trade exhibition was also planned focusing on the exportable products at the venue.

Speaking on the occasion, agriculture minister K Kannababu said that the programme will be utilised to improve export opportunities for agricultural products.

Both the ministers released the brochure of Vanijya Utsav 2021 and a special website developed for registering the names of entrepreneurs.