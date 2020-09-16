Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to prepare SOPs for utilising the services of village/ ward secretariats in education sector and also to design the required app for the same.



Holding a review on New Education Policy (NEP), which will be implemented from the academic year 2021-22, he asked them prepare a plan to introduce Preprimay 1 and 2 curriculum before students join in Class 1for solid foundation of the course.

The Chief Minister directed that appropriate textbooks be printed and training programmes should be designed for teachers to implement the NEP from 2021–22.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to inspect all the schools and colleges in the state and ensure they are complying with the minimum standards and said educational institutions which did not meet the required standards should be closed down immediately and permission should be given for their reopening only after they have achieved those standards again.

He suggested creating awareness among the parents on the necessity of standards in schools, colleges and educational institutions.

He directed re-apportionment of teachers as per student-teacher ratio. The officials said many modules proposed in the National New Education Policy-2020 are already being implemented in the state.

They said the government has already set up 1,261 Gurukul schools for SC, ST, BC and minority communities, 352 Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayas (KGBVs) for girls and 672 Bhavita Kendras for the disabled.

The officials said the NEP proposed for a commission to monitor standards in educational institutions and already two separate commissions are working on school education and higher education in the state.

NCERT has formulated guidelines to take steps to further enhance the skills of those working in Anganwadi centres, the state government will have to introduce diploma courses for them.