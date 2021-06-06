CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Delhi visit put off

Amaravati: The proposed visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers has been put off as the CMO could not get the appointments of these ministers.



It may be mentioned here that the chief minister wanted to discuss the issue of distribution of vaccine to States and how it can be taken forward to cover a larger population in a short time. He also wanted to discuss the problems being faced by the States in view of cold response to global tenders floated by many states, including Andhra Pradesh.

In addition, he was to meet the Jal Shakti minister and Finance Minister to urge them to release the pending funds for the Polavaram project.