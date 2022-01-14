CM YS Jagan pats Kuchipudi students from Ongole

Ongole: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the students of Sri Nalini Priya Kuchipudi Nrutya Niketan, Ongole, and their dance guru SV Sivakumari for their splendid performance at Sankranti celebrations at Tadepalli on Friday.

The dance institute at Ongole received an invitation to participate and perform at the Sankranti festival celebrations organised by the State government at the Chief Minister's residence.

After the spellbound performance of students Tejasri Reddy, Vandana, Varshini, Hasini, Harshita, Manaswini and Geethika, the CM interacted with them and appreciated the girls and their teacher.