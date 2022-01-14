  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM YS Jagan pats Kuchipudi students from Ongole

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with the dance students and their guru at Sankranti celebrations programme at Tadepalli on Friday
x

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with the dance students and their guru at Sankranti celebrations programme at Tadepalli on Friday

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the students of Sri Nalini Priya Kuchipudi Nrutya Niketan, Ongole, and their dance guru SV Sivakumari for their splendid performance at Sankranti celebrations at Tadepalli on Friday.

Ongole: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the students of Sri Nalini Priya Kuchipudi Nrutya Niketan, Ongole, and their dance guru SV Sivakumari for their splendid performance at Sankranti celebrations at Tadepalli on Friday.

The dance institute at Ongole received an invitation to participate and perform at the Sankranti festival celebrations organised by the State government at the Chief Minister's residence.

After the spellbound performance of students Tejasri Reddy, Vandana, Varshini, Hasini, Harshita, Manaswini and Geethika, the CM interacted with them and appreciated the girls and their teacher.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X