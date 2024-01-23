CM YS Jagan to deposit Rs 6,394 cr to SHG women today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 6,394.83 crore financial assistance to 78.94 lakh self-help group women as part of fourth instalment at Uravakonda in Anantapur district on Tuesday, January 23, under Aasara scheme.

The YSRCP government is providing relief to 78.94 lakh members of 7.98 lakh self-help groups across the state, by extending financial assistance of Rs 25,571 crore (finalised by State Level Bankers Committee as outstanding as on 2019 election date) in four instalments to the same women under YSR Aasara and has already credited Rs 19,176 crores. With Rs 6,394.83 crore assistance being disbursed on Tuesday, the total financial assistance provided by Jagan Mohan Reddy government so far under YSR Aasara is Rs 25,571 crore.

A statement from Chief Minister’s Office on Monday, alleged that the previous government had pushed DWCRA groups into debts after going back on its promise of writing off their loans on one hand and winding off of Zero-Interest loan scheme since October 2016 on the other. This resulted in DWCRA women being forced to repay Rs 3,036 crore as additional interest with penalty, it said, adding that as a consequence, ‘A’, ‘B’ grade SHG groups fell to ‘C’, ‘D’ grades and Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) grew to 18.36 per cent.

“Benefitted from ‘YSR Aasara, ‘YSR Sunna Vaddi’, the SHGs have once again become active with 99.55 per cent recoveries. NPAS and outstandings have reduced to 0.17 per cent now from 18.36 per cent,” the release said.

It said the YSRCP government is lending a helping hand to those women who are utilising Aasara, Cheyutha and Sunna Vaddi schemes to create livelihood opportunities. To facilitate this, the government has entered into MoUs with reputed MNCs like as P&G, ITC, Reliance.