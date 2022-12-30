CM YS Jagan to lay stone for medical college today

Anakapalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district on Friday and unveil the plaque for the foundation stone of Government Medical College.

The Chief Minister is slated to arrive at Visakhapatnam Airport at 10.20 am and leave for Baligattam village of Narsipatnam mandal in a helicopter. Jagan Mohan Reddy will interact with public representatives after arriving at Baligattam village.

The CM will unveil the plaques for foundation stone of Government Medical College at a cost of Rs 500 crore and Yeleru and Tandava canals link project at an estimated cost of Rs.470 crore at Narsipatnam mandal.

Later, the Chief Minister will address the public at 12 noon.

District officials made necessary arrangements for the CM's arrival.

Earlier, the CM was scheduled to arrive in Anakapalli on December 28. However, due to his trip to Delhi, the itinerary to Narsipatnam has been rescheduled.

Keeping the CM's visit in view, district collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti directed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements. Also, the Collector instructed the officials of concerned departments to manage the responsibilities assigned to them in a hassle-free manner.