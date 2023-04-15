CM YS Jagan to visit Anantapur on April 17

Anantapur: Minister for Power, Science and Technology and Forests and district in-charge Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy called upon the people and the district officials to work for the success of Chief Minister's visit to Narpala on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Peddireddi called upon district officials to work in coordination under the guidance of district collector M Gouthami to make effective arrangements. He also directed the RTC and transport department to organise buses and the medical department to keep ambulances and ORS packets ready in view of hot weather. He advised the SP to take care of bandobust arrangements and hassle-free passage of CM's convoy from airstrip to meeting venue.

SP K Sreenivasa Rao spoke on the security arrangements made for the CM's visit.