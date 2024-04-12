Live
- 11-Year-Old Ghaziabad Girl Tortured By Mother To Hide Stepfather's Rape Of Daughter
- Final Verdict in Venkatayapalem head tonsure Case to be Announced today
- New Delhi: SC grants stay on NBW issued against cleric Tauqeer
- YSRCP MLA diverting Sathya Sai project water to his fields: Palle
- YS Sharmila to campaign in Kadapa district today
- 15 suffer electric shock during chariot festival
- Allegations Against Delhi Chief Secretary Lead To FIR In Uttarakhand
- Tirupati: Tributes paid to Jyotirao Phule
- Kasturba Gandhi’s 155th birth anniv observed
- New Delhi: Rigid SBI refuses to disclose details under RTI
Just In
CM YS Jagan to visit Etukuru today
Highlights
Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the Siddham public meeting at Etukuru in Guntur on April 12 from 3 pm. Minister for Medical...
Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the Siddham public meeting at Etukuru in Guntur on April 12 from 3 pm. Minister for Medical Health and YSRCP candidate Guntur Lok Sabha Kilari Rosaiah, YSRCP candidate for Guntur west Assembly constituency Vidadala Rajini, YSRCP regional coordinator Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy visited the public meeting venue at the Etukuru on Thursday and reviewed the arrangements. They urged the party leaders and activists to make the public meeting grand a success.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS