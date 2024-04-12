CM YS Jagan to visit Etukuru today

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the Siddham public meeting at Etukuru in Guntur on April 12 from 3 pm. Minister for Medical Health and YSRCP candidate Guntur Lok Sabha Kilari Rosaiah, YSRCP candidate for Guntur west Assembly constituency Vidadala Rajini, YSRCP regional coordinator Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy visited the public meeting venue at the Etukuru on Thursday and reviewed the arrangements. They urged the party leaders and activists to make the public meeting grand a success.