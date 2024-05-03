Supreme Court Considers Interim Bail For Arvind Kejriwal Ahead Of Elections

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India signaled a potential shift in the case of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting the consideration of interim bail due to the upcoming elections. The court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) counsel to be prepared for discussions on this matter during the hearing scheduled for Tuesday, May 7. Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta emphasized the importance of transparency, cautioning both sides against making assumptions about the court's decision on bail. They specifically instructed the ED to propose potential conditions that could be imposed on Kejriwal if interim bail is granted, including whether he should continue to sign files given his position as the chief minister.

Justice Khanna made it clear that the court's stance was neutral, neither confirming nor denying the possibility of granting bail. This move by the Supreme Court comes in the midst of ongoing legal battles involving Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy. Despite all his previous bail pleas being rejected, Kejriwal has remained in office as the Chief Minister of Delhi. His wife, Sunita Kejriwal, has actively participated in the Aam Aadmi Party's campaigning for the Lok Sabha election, indicating the political significance of the case.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea challenging Kejriwal's arrest in the money laundering case, stating that it was not maintainable. The High Court ruled that Kejriwal, being in judicial custody pursuant to judicial orders, had the means to approach the court through appropriate proceedings. This decision underscores the complexity and legal intricacies surrounding Kejriwal's case, which has attracted significant attention and political debate. As the legal battle unfolds, all eyes are now on the Supreme Court's upcoming hearing and its potential implications for Kejriwal's future.