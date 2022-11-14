CM YS Jagan to visit WG dist on Nov 18

Narasapuram (West Godavari District): West Godavari District Collector P Prasanti on Monday reviewed the arrangements at Narsapuram for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's scheduled visit on November 18. Later she held a review meeting with the officials at municipal office here.

The Collector instructed the officials to pay full attention to the arrangements for the CM's visit and directed them to complete all arrangements for the inauguration of water grid, RTC bus stand, 100 beds hospital, sub-station, shipping harbour and Aqua University. The officials were also instructed to complete the works of the helipad at Nakkavaripet and to cooperate and coordinate all the works in the wake of the CM's arrival at Narsapuram.

Collector Prasanti enquired the officials about the works completed and yet to be completed and suggested them to maintain cleanliness right from the helipad to the dais from where the CM would launch various programmes. She suggested them to arrange a control room and to make arrangements for the people coming to the programme and to provide drinking water and maintain sanitation. She warned that stringent action would be taken against those, who are negligent in their duty during the CM's visit.

Later the Collector inspected helipad, public meeting venue and other places on the site. She reviewed security arrangements at the site and issued guidelines to revenue and police officials regarding arrangements to be made for the CM's visit. The Collector ordered the officials to take all precautionary measures and make Jagan's tour a success.