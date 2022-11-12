CM YS Jagan unveils platinum jubilee pylon of Guntur Medical College

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the Platinum Jubilee pylon of Guntur Medical College on the college premises here on Friday.

Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health MT Krishna Babu, Dr YSR Health University Vice-Chancellor Dr Syam Sundar, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLAs Mekathoti Sucharita, Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Kilaru Venkata Rosaiah, MD Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao and Dr Undavalli Sridevi, GMC principal Dr Padmavathi participated in the programme.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Padmavathi said, the last three years is a golden period for the medical college and all the cadre got promotions and vacant posts were filled. She thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning the 32 PG medical seats and eight super speciality seats. Junior doctors thanked the CM for hiking the stipend.

Guntur Medical College vice-principal Dr Uma Jyothi, Chandrakala and ZP CEO Srinivasa Reddy were present on the occasion.