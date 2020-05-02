CM YS Jagan writes letter to Union Minister Jaishankar

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Union External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday.

Through the letter, CM urged the minister to take the necessary steps in bringing back Telugu people who got trapped due to the global lockdown in other foreign countries. He said that the registration process has begun for the migrant works in Dubai and Kuwait.

Over the process, CM YS Jagan asked minister Jaishankar to order the concern embassy officials to address the issues during the registration. He further requested the Minister to share the list of the registration with the states, so that they can make the arrangements for the quarantine.