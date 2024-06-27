CMR conducts cricket premier league

Visakhapatnam : The management of CMR Textiles and Jewellers Private Limited conducts cricket premier league every year to develop sportsman spirit among their employees.

This year too, the CMR organised Cricket League 2024 in various districts. Representatives from CMR shopping mall, CMR Jewellery, the group’s Central, Fashions, Kanchi Kamakshi, Mavuri shopping malls took part in the event.

More than 1,400 employees participated in the league.

The matches were held in Tirupati, Vijayawada, Khammam, Hyderabad, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam.

CMR managing director Mavuri Mohan Balaji presented a shield and cash prizes of Rs 1.15 lakh to the winners team

(Gopalapatnam) and a shield and cash prize of Rs 75,000 to the runner team (Uppal).

Cash prizes of Rs 50,000 for man of the series and Rs 10,000 for man of the match were given away.