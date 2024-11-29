  • Menu
CMR launches 38th showroom in Gudivada

CMR Group founder chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana along with film actors at new showroom launch at Nehru Chowk in Gudivada
Visakhapatnam: The largest jewelers and textile trading company in Telugu states CMR shopping mall inaugurated its 38th showroom at Nehru Chowk centre in Gudivada by constituency MLA Venigandla Ramu. Kaikalur MLA Kamineni Srinivas, national president of Vishwa Hindi Parishad Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad (YLP), former minister P Venkateswara Rao, AP Warehousing Corporation Chairman P Babji, Gudivada Cooperative Urban Bank former chairman Y Srinivasa Rao, vice chairman B Srikanth and Jana Sena Party leader K Tulasi attended as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, founder chairman of the CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana said his organisation has been encouraged by the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the past four decades. Customers can experience world-class shopping at the new mall, he mentioned. He stated that he is very happy to open the new branch in Gudivada.

CMR Managing Director Mavuri Mohan Balaji said that the mall offers all kinds of varieties and designs to suit shoppers of all age groups. It means ‘The One Stop Shop,’ he opined. Film actress Nayan Sarika and Samyuktha Menon were the special attraction of the opening ceremony.

