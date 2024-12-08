CMR launches its 39th showroom in Nandyal

Visakhapatnam : The largest textile and jewellers trading company in Telugu states CMR shopping Mall inaugurated its 39th showroom at Atmakur road in Nandyal.

Inaugurating the mall, Minister for Law and Minority Welfare Nasyam Mohammed Farooq mentioned that the city would develop more with the new shopping mall and youth will get job opportunities. Speaking on the occasion, founder chairman of the CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana stated that his group has been encouraged by the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the past 40 years. Customers can experience world-class shopping at the new mall, he mentioned and expressed happiness over the opening of the new branch in Nandyal. CMR Managing Director Mavuri Mohan Balaji said that the mall offers all kinds of varieties and designs to suit shoppers of all age groups and it is a ‘one stop shop’. Film actress Krithi Shetty was the special attraction at the opening ceremony. Sharing her views, she mentioned that for the past four decades the CMR has been the leader in Telugu states for quality and design excellence in the field of textile business.