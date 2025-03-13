CMR launches jewellery showroom in Eluru

Visakhapatnam: The largest jewellers and textile trading company in Telugu states CMR inaugurated its jewellery showroom at kotha bus stand in Eluru on Wednesday by Film actress Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Prominent industrialist and film producer Ambika Krishna and businessman Subbarao attended as special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, founder chairman of the CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana said his organisation has been encouraged by the people of Eluru for the past six years. All varieties of jewellery are made available here to impress the customers’ taste, he added. A discount of up to Rs.300 per gram will be given till March 30, Venkata Ramana said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambika Krishna mentioned that CMR creates employment opportunities for the locals. Meenakshi Chaudhary was a special attraction at the inauguration ceremony.