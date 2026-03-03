CMRF cheques distributed in Dhone constituency

Dhone (Nandyal district): Dhone MLA Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 35,97,311 to eligible beneficiaries at his camp office here on Monday.

These cheques were to provide crucial support to families facing medical emergencies and other pressing needs.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA stated that over the last 16 months, the government has accorded top priority to public welfare in Dhone constituency. During this period, 543 beneficiaries from the constituency have received financial assistance amounting to Rs 5,11,99,337 through CMRF, which shows the government’s commitment to stand by citizens during times of distress.

The MLA assured that necessary steps would be taken to ensure continued support through the CMRF in future, reiterating that public welfare remains the foremost objective of the government.