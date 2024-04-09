Live
- PM Modi accuses Congress of being anti-Ram, insulting 'Shakti'
- BJP poised for 325 to 350 seats in Lok Sabha elections
- Amit Shah poised to become Minister again
- Will it be thumps-Up for Trump?
- Hidden Lesson of Ugadi
- Krodhi- A year of mixed results. Challenging time for Govt
- Celebrate Ugadi-2024 to burn your Ego and jealousy
- Ugadi 2024 Recipes: 6 Traditional Dishes to Welcome the New Year
- Irked BRS leaders complain to EC against RaGa’s remarks on KCR
- HMWSSB ratchets up efforts to ensure emergency water pumping sans hitches
Just In
CM’s public meeting at Etukuru on April 12
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the Guntur district ‘Memantha Siddham’ public meeting near Etukuru bypass road here on April 12.
Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the Guntur district ‘Memantha Siddham’ public meeting near Etukuru bypass road here on April 12.
Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP regional coordinator Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy and party candidate for Prathipadu Assembly constituency Balasani Kiran visited the venue and reviewed arrangements for the meeting.
They urged the party leaders and activists to make the meeting a grand success. They lauded the reforms introduced in the education and health sectors by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. They said the volunteer system facilitated in taking the administration closer to people.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS