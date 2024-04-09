CM’s public meeting at Etukuru on April 12

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the Guntur district ‘Memantha Siddham’ public meeting near Etukuru bypass road here on April 12.

Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP regional coordinator Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy and party candidate for Prathipadu Assembly constituency Balasani Kiran visited the venue and reviewed arrangements for the meeting.

They urged the party leaders and activists to make the meeting a grand success. They lauded the reforms introduced in the education and health sectors by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. They said the volunteer system facilitated in taking the administration closer to people.