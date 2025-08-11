Coalition govt committed to empowering BCs: Minister Kollu

Machilipatnam: Minister for Mines, Geology and Excise, Kollu Ravindra, stated that the coalition government is uniquely capable of providing social, political and economic support to Backward Classes (BCs).

He made these remarks while participating in a gratitude rally organised by toddy-tapper communities in Machilipatnam.

The rally was held to thank the government for its recent decision to reserve 10 per cent of liquor shops and 10 per cent of bar licences for toddy-tappers, along with a 50 percent subsidy on license fees.

“Telugu Desam Party has been instrumental in illuminating the lives of BCs,” Minister Ravindra said. “Despite all the difficulties, BC communities have stood by the TDP since its inception, and the party is always ready to support them in every way.” During the rally, participants garlanded the statue of N T Rama Rao at the bus stand before proceeding on a bike rally to Rudravaram. In Rudravaram, toddy-tappers performed rituals for palm trees and conducted a ‘Palabhishekam’ (a ceremonial pouring of milk) on the portraits of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Minister Ravindra also recalled previous TDP government initiatives, such as providing life insurance for toddy-tappers who die in accidents, financial aid for those injured, and pensions for those with disabilities. He added that the government is studying the establishment of a Neera industry and will make a decision on it soon.

“It is the responsibility of every party worker to take the government’s positive work to the public,” the Minister urged, calling on them to explain the various development and welfare programs the coalition government is implementing for all BC communities. The event was also attended by TDP district president and RTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao and other party members.