Coalition govt fulfilling all promises: Sindhura

Kothacheruvu: MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy received an enthusiastic public response during her participation in the “Good Governance First Step to Every Home” campaign conducted in Kesapuram Panchayat of Kothacheruvu Mandal, part of the Puttaparthi Assembly constituency.

Accompanied by former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, the leaders were welcomed warmly at every step by the residents.

During the campaign, residents of Venkatapuram village raised a long-standing issue of drinking water scarcity. Responding swiftly, MLA Sindhura Reddy immediately coordinated with officials and ensured the issue was resolved within just ten minutes, earning praise and gratitude from the villagers.

Addressing the public, MLA Sindhura Reddy emphasized that the coalition government was systematically implementing the promises made in the election manifesto. She announced that under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, the first installment would soon be disbursed, with Rs2,000 from the Central PM-Kisan scheme and Rs5,000 from the State government to be credited to farmers’ accounts.

She highlighted that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the State was progressing with both development and welfare, citing the rapid advancement of key projects like the Amaravati Capital and Polavaram Irrigation Project. She added that Andhra Pradesh was poised to become a model state for the nation upon the completion of these projects.

MLA Sindhura also reiterated her commitment to making the Puttaparthi region green and prosperous by ensuring water supply to 193 lakes and 2 reservoirs through the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project, channeling water from Krishna district. She dismissed opposition criticisms, stating that their focus remains on solving people’s issues.

Former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, speaking at the event, criticised the YSRCP’s previous five-year rule, calling it economically disastrous for the State. He praised CM Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts in steering the state towards development and assured that all pre-election promises would be implemented in a phased manner. During the door-to-door campaign, several elderly citizens and widows brought pension issues to the attention of the MLA, while others raised concerns regarding housing. Sindhura Reddy assured that all such grievances would be reviewed and resolved soon to ensure justice for the beneficiaries.

As part of the campaign, the leaders also distributed pamphlets detailing the development works and

welfare schemes achieved in the past year.