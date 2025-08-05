Coalition govt neglecting farm sector, says YSRCP

Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress Party district president K K Raju alleged that the coalition government was neglecting the agriculture sector.

After submitting a memorandum to District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad along with party leaders on behalf of the farmers here on Monday, the YSRCP district president mentioned that as per the instructions of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the shortage of fertilisers and problems faced by the farmers, a protest was carried out.

He stated that Jagan Mohan Reddy was instrumental in setting up Rythu Bharosa Kendras during the YSRCP’s government and ensured that farmers were kings.

He said that the coalition government has weakened the Rythu Bharosa Kendras after coming to power. KK Raju expressed anger over the insufficient supply of fertilisers to meet the demand of the farmers.

He pointed out that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has 40 years of experience in politics claims that he would create wealth. But he is not able to supply the required fertilisers and seeds to the farmers, he pointed out.

Further, the YSRCP district president mentioned that about 250 farmers have committed suicide in the State in the 14 months of NDA’s rule. He appealed to the people to understand how the coalition government was neglecting the agricultural sector.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC and State women wing president Varudhu Kalyani stated that the country will improve only if the farmers in the State are happy. The agricultural sector is in a serious cr Constituency coordinators Malla Vijaya Prasad, Deputy Mayor K Satish and party leaders took part in the protest.