Coalition govt provides quality education and placements

Visakhapatnam: Social Welfare and District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said that the coalition government is working with an aim to provide quality education and placements to the poor.

Visiting the DSC free training centre in Dwaraka Nagar and SC Hostel in Madhurawada along with MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao here on Thursday, the Minister mentioned that 3,400 poor students across the state are being provided free DSC coaching.

The District in-charge Minister informed that there are currently three NEET training centres in Gurukuls in the state and they are being increased to 10 based on the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He informed that the SC and ST backlog posts will also be filled soon.

The coalition government built new SC hostels, renovated Gurukuls and hostels with a cost of Rs 300 crore within ten months, the Social Welfare Minister underlined.

The minister assured that more quality rice will be served to the students in welfare hostels and Gurukuls from the next academic year.

During his visit, the minister asked about the problems of the candidates and facilities available at the training centre. Later, he distributed free material to the candidates. He also interacted with the students in the classroom at the training centre and examined the teaching process. Further, the minister mentioned that the Chief Minister is working hard to eradicate poverty in the state and that poverty eradication is possible only through the P4 scheme.

Later, he inspected the Social Welfare district office located at MVP Colony. The minister instructed the officials to install a statue of Dr.BR Ambedkar in the office.