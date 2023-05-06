  • Menu
Coast Guard brings home rescued fishermen

10 Indian fishermen who were rescued from Maldivian waters have been safely brought to Visakhapatnam by Indian Coast Guard on Saturday.

The fishermen had ventured into the sea from Thengapatnam near Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu on April 16. Subsequently, their boat developed engine failure and they were adrift without any help for close to five days. The fishermen were rescued by MV Furious on April 26.

Based on information received at Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), ICGS Vigraha was sent to embark these rescued fishermen from the merchant vessel transiting off Campbell Bay in the A&N Islands.

Of the ten fishermen, eight belonged to the state of Vizhinjam, Kerala and 2 from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu .

A preliminary medical examination of the 10 rescued fishermen was carried out onboard the Coast Guard ship and they were found to be in a healthy state.

