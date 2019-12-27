Coastal Bank donates van to Akshayapatra in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: To mark the 20th anniversary of Coastal Bank, the bank on Friday donated Rs 8 lakh to Akshayapatra Foundation for acquiring a delivery van under CSR activity for delivering mid-day meals to schoolchildren.

B Venu Gopala Reddy, MD & CEO of Coastal Bank handed over keys of the van to Vamsidhara Dasa, vice-president of Akshayapatra Foundation, Vijayawada Unit.

On this occasion, Venu Gopala Reddy thanked the customers and staff for reaching this milestone and shared the bank's vision to reach Rs 10,000 crore business mark within the next decade to become the preferred bank. General Managers D Jagapati Raju, N Sambasiva Rao, KAV Raman and other staff and customers were present.