Coastal mandals face heavy rain, gusty winds

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has warned that Cyclone Montha is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds across the district until Wednesday. He urged all departments to remain on high alert and work in close coordination to minimise damage.

Dr Venkateswar, along with District Special Officer P Arun Babu and SP L Subba Rayudu, toured several areas in Chittamur and Ozili mandals, inspecting tanks, submerged crop fields, causeways and the Tupilipalem beach.

The Collector said that the district recorded 4.5 cm of rainfall on Monday, with the highest precipitation in the coastal mandals of Ozili, Doravarisatram, Chittamur, and Satyavedu.

As per the Meteorological Department, winds of 60 to 70 kmph are expected when the cyclone crosses the coast. He appealed to residents to stay indoors till Wednesday, venturing out only for essential needs. People were advised to avoid open areas and trees due to lightning risks and to stay away from overflowing causeways.

He said breaches in a few tanks had been reported, and revenue and police personnel were deployed to monitor them. Sandbags were arranged in vulnerable locations to prevent damage. The district administration, he added, is fully prepared to tackle the cyclone’s impact and ensure there is no loss of life or property. Any gaps in response are being immediately addressed. Citizens were urged not to panic, remain alert, and follow only official updates while ignoring social media rumours.

Special Officer Arun Babu said precautionary steps have been taken as most tanks in the district are already full. He assured that the administration is working to prevent any untoward incidents. Superintendent of Police Subba Rayudu cautioned people, especially in coastal regions, to stay indoors unless necessary and to avoid crossing culverts and canals, where accidents are more likely.

Earlier, the Collector and Special Officer inspected the control room at the Tirupati Collectorate and reviewed preparedness with officials from multiple departments. The control room will operate round the clock to respond to emergencies.