Cockfights add zing to fest

Vijayawada/Kakinada/ Guntur: Despite the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and the warning of the police, cockfights began on a grand note on Saturday in various parts of Andhra Pradesh particularly in the Godavari region and parts of Krishna and Guntur districts to mark the three-day Sankranti festival.

Cockfights began in Eluru, and West and East Godavari districts particularly in Vempa, Achanta, Palakollu Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Jangareddygudem, Tallapudi, Undi and Tanuku areas. Hundreds of arenas were arranged, and crores of rupees changed hands as the punters and cockfight enthusiasts were engaged in the betting. In Krishna district, the cockfight arenas were arranged in Gannavaram, Gudivada, Machilipatnam, Kankipadu, Gudivada, Pamarru and other mandals. In the erstwhile Guntur district, cockfights and gambling began in a big way at Kolluru, Pallekona, Penumudi, Nizampatnam mandal of Vemuru and Repalle Assembly constituencies on Saturday.

The organisers with the support of the ruling party leaders have made elaborate arrangements for conducting the cockfights and betting. Crores of rupees changed hands during the blood sports where several hundred rooters were brought from various parts of the two Telugu states for the contests. People from Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and T-state visited the arenas in Bapatla district and enjoyed the fights and gambling. The police were not seen near the arenas and the organisers enthusiastically continued the fights.



