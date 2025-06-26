  • Menu
Cognizant's investment will fuel regional growth: Lokesh

Cognizant’s investment will fuel regional growth: Lokesh
Vijayawada: Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said that IT major Cognizant would establish a major campus in Visakhapatnam with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore. This investment will accelerate regional growth, he added.

The company, which will develop its campus on a 22-acre site at Kapuluppada IT Hills in three phases, is expected to generate 8,000 jobs.

Lokesh said the government approved the project to position Andhra Pradesh as a global technology hub and promote digital skilling in tier-2 cities. "We welcome Cognizant to Vizag. This investment will accelerate regional growth and future-ready workforce development," the IT Minister said.

Cognizant's presence is expected to boost the regional digital economy, enhance tech skills, and benefit from Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and IT and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) sectors’ support, he added.

Cognizant will begin operations by early 2026 from a temporary facility for 800 staff until Phase-I of the permanent campus is ready by early 2029.

"We are proud to expand in the port city and thank the government for its progressive support," said Cognizant CEO S Ravi Kumar in a statement. Kumar said the city offers abundant talent and strong infrastructure, fitting into the firm's broader strategy of investing in high-potential regional locations. The campus aims to build an inclusive, innovation-driven digital workforce and support Cognizant's global transformation delivery capabilities, he added.

