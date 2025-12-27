Cold wave grips AP, Telangana as temperatures drop

The cold weather is making residents in the Telugu states shiver, with temperatures falling day by day. Many districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are experiencing single-digit readings, leading to a reluctance among people to venture outdoors. The Meteorological Department has indicated that this severe cold snap is expected to persist until December 31. Following that, a rise in temperatures is anticipated, signalling a respite from the cold.

Weather experts predict a normal winter at the start of January, although colder conditions are expected to return around Sankranthi. After that, temperatures are forecasted to decrease again during the last week of the month. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has alerted that temperatures across Telangana may be 3 to 4 degrees below normal in the coming four to five days.

Telangana Weather Analysis and Warnings for the Next Three Days:

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre reports that lower-level winds in Telangana are predominantly blowing from the east and southeast. This shift is likely to exacerbate the cold over the next three days, with dry weather forecasted for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Minimum temperatures in certain areas of the state are predicted to drop by 2°C to 3°C below the seasonal average.

Andhra Pradesh Weather Update

Conditions in Andhra Pradesh are also trending towards cooler temperatures, with dry weather expected. The forecast suggests that temperatures will remain 2 to 3 degrees lower than normal over the next few days. Notably, intense cold continues to affect the Paderu agency area of Alluri district, where temperatures have been recorded at 5 degrees Celsius in Minumuluru, 6 degrees in Araku, and 9 degrees in Paderu. The meteorological department has warned that further declines in temperature may be forthcoming.