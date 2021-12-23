Cold wave grips parts of Andhra Pradesh 

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is in the grip of a cold wave due to the impact of dry and cold winds coming from the northern parts of India. The temperatures are likely to fall below normal levels till December 25 as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati weather warnings. According to weather forecast, mist and haze would likely prevail in the morning in the state.

Chill temperatures are recorded in many places across the state on Wednesday. The lowest temperature of 11 degrees Celsius was reported in Jangamaheswarapuram village of Martur mandal, Prakasam district. The temperature recorded on Wednesday was 6.1 degrees less than the normal temperature.

Nandigama of Krishna district recorded 11.8 degrees which was 4.6 degrees less than the normal temperature. Kalingapatnam also recorded 11.8 degrees temperature that was 5.6 degrees less than the normal temperature. Bapatla of Guntur district recorded 12.3 degrees, which was 5.5 degrees less than the normal temperatures. Anantapur recorded 13.4 degrees temperature that was 4.1 degree less than the normal temperature. Vijayawada reported 14.4 degree temperature that was 4.2 degrees less than the normal temperatures recorded.

Kadapa recorded 17.8 degrees, Kurnool 15.5 degrees, Narsapur 17.9 degrees, Tuni 18 degrees, Tirupati 17.1 degrees, Machilipatnam recorded 16.9 degrees, and Kakinada 18 degrees.

The IMD forecast says that minimum temperatures are likely to fall below the normal temperature by 2 to 4 degrees centigrade on December 23 to 25.