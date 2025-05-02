Collector aims to build Golden Villages

Anantapur: Collector Dr. Vinod Kumar V emphasized the vision of transforming villages into ‘Swarna Gramalalu’ (Golden Villages) as part of the broader ‘Swarna Andhra Pradesh’ initiative. On Thursday, he conducted an extensive visit to M. Bandamidapalli village in Raptadu Mandal, where he reviewed several developmental and welfare activities. The Collector personally distributed pensions under the NTR Bharosa scheme by visiting the beneficiaries’ homes. He interacted with the recipients to understand their needs and assured government support where required. Later, he inspected desilting works under the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) at the local tank near Lalasahibpalli. Demonstrating leadership by example, the Collector picked up a shovel and participated in the work himself.

“Every eligible individual holding a job card should participate in summer employment works, which earn Rs. 300 per day,” he urged. He called on workers to spread the message among others in their neighborhoods as well. Following this, Dr. Vinod Kumar inaugurated a farm pond at the orchard of farmer Sadik Vali and later opened cattle shed constructed by farmer B. Govindu, built with an estimated cost of Rs. 2.3 lakhs. He directed officials to ensure the farmer receives perennial fodder to sustain livestock. He also inspected a drinking trough for animals on the outskirts of the village.

Villagers appealed for a tar road from Bandamidapalli to Lalasahibpalli, construction of an overhead water tank, and resolution of other local issues. The Collector assured road sanction and problem resolution.

Finally, he inspected the Solid Waste Processing Centre (SWPC) in the village, reviewing its operations. Officials who accompanied the collector included:

Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar, DWMA PD Saleem Basha, DPO Nagarjuna Naidu, Zilla Parishad CEO Ramachandra Reddy, District Employment Officer Kalyani, DLDO Lalitha Bai, Tahsildar Vijayakumari, MPDO Vijayalakshmi, DLPD Vijay Kumar, Sarpanch Padmavati, and various departmental officials.