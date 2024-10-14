  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Collector celebrates Dasara

Collector Prasanthi and Dilli Rao couple visiting Bala Tripura Sundari temple on Saturday
x

Collector Prasanthi and Dilli Rao couple visiting Bala Tripura Sundari temple on Saturday

Highlights

District collector P Prasanthi and Dilli Rao, a couple and family members visited the Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi temple at Devi Chowk on Saturday evening on the occasion of Dussehra.

Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prasanthi and Dilli Rao, a couple and family members visited the Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi temple at Devi Chowk on Saturday evening on the occasion of Dussehra.

They offered special prayers and were welcomed by temple committee members and priests with a ceremonial pot.

During the visit, collector expressed her wishes for the people of the district to live happily and healthily, and to seek nature’s cooperation in all aspects. The priests blessed them with Vedic chants.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick