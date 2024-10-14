Live
Collector celebrates Dasara
Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prasanthi and Dilli Rao, a couple and family members visited the Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi temple at Devi Chowk on Saturday evening on the occasion of Dussehra.
They offered special prayers and were welcomed by temple committee members and priests with a ceremonial pot.
During the visit, collector expressed her wishes for the people of the district to live happily and healthily, and to seek nature’s cooperation in all aspects. The priests blessed them with Vedic chants.
