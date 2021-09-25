Collector Chakradhar Babu launches ambulance with latest equipment in Nellore

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu formally inaugurated ambulance having the facilities of modern cardiac life support, 20 bypass ventilators and oxygen concentrators at the Indian Red Cross building here on Friday. He appreciated the efforts of Red Cross that provided excellent services during the Covid-induced pandemic.

It got huge applause from across the country for collecting a huge volume of plasma from the Covid recovered patients inspiring other branches in the country, the Collector said and added the Red Cross had provided vaccinations to around 18 lakh in the district and they would complete the target of another 5 lakhs in a week. IRCS district chairman P Chandrasekhar Reddy said they were always inspired by the Collector who has been a guiding force in all activities and said they had provided food and other essentials during the pandemic to the migrated labourers and arranged 6 rehabilitation centres.

He also said they had planned a mobile crematorium when kith and kin of Covid deceased failed to come forward for conducting the last rites. They have conducted funerals for 395 persons till now as part of social responsibility. He said that Airbus handed over Rs 52 lakh worth ambulance with excellent life-saving equipment and Singapore Red Cross donated Rs 2.15 crore worth advanced ventilators for meeting the future demand. These ventilators can be used even at the household in case any children get affected during the third wave, he said. The Collector handed over appreciation letters to the volunteers who excelled in services. Red Cross Vice-Chairman D Sudheer Naidu, state executive member Ravi Prakash, treasurer Suresh Kumar Jain and others were present.