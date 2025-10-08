Collector directs resolution of land issues for solar project

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand instructed officials to resolve land-related issues for the upcoming solar power project in Chennampalli village of Kambadur mandal.

Chairing a review meeting on Tuesday at the Mini Conference Hall of the Anantapur Collectorate, the Collector discussed land acquisition matters with officials from various departments connected to the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand said that about 5,862 acres of land have been identified for the solar project, but several land disputes remain unresolved. He directed officials to accord top priority to clearing these issues within a month.

Minor disputes, he suggested, should be addressed first to expedite the process.

The Collector emphasized the need for coordination among departments and directed that a joint team comprising the RDO, NEDCAP, Solar Project authorities, and Survey Department be formed.

The team was tasked with preparing an action plan within two days to move the project forward efficiently. He underlined that land acquisition for renewable energy projects is of critical importance for the district and instructed officials to ensure timely progress without delays.

The meeting was attended by Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, Kalyandurg RDO Vasanth Babu, Collectorate E-Section Superintendent Riazuddin, Survey AD Roopla Naik, APNGEL (NTPC) Development Officer Kishore Reddy, LDM Naresh Reddy, NTPC officials Shiv Kumar and Vinod Kumar, along with other concerned officers.